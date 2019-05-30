Second Ship Leaves France Without Cargo As Pressure Mounts Over Arms Sales to Saudi (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published May 30, 2019)

Sulla #BahriTabuk caricate bombe «made in Sardegna» destinate alla guerra in #Yemen. L’attracco nella notte di venerdì, «ancora una volta di nascosto».

Su @ilmanifesto il resoconto della giornata di ieri a Cagliari.https://t.co/FJObC9ZiF2 — Rete Disarmo - RID (@ReteDisarmo) June 1, 2019

A Saudi cargo ship has left the southern French port of Fos-sur-Mer without loading its arms cargo destined for Saudi Arabia, blocked from doing so after pressure from rights campaigners, a French rights group said on Thursday.The incident reported by ACAT, a Christian organisation against torture, is the second time this month that a Saudi vessel has been blocked from loading arms in France as pressure mounts on Paris to stop arms sales to the kingdom.A Saudi ship left France's northern coast two weeks ago without a cargo of weapons after dockers threatened to block its arrival in the port of Le Havre. That came weeks after an online investigative site published leaked French military intelligence that showed weapons sold to the kingdom, including tanks and laser-guided missile systems, were being used against civilians in Yemen's war.ACAT said the Saudi freighter, Bahri Tabuk, returned to sea on Wednesday night, with its holds empty. (end of excerpt)-ends-