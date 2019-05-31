Malaysia to Buy Used Kuwaiti Fighter Jets to Expand Fleet (excerpt)

(Source: Free Malaysia Today; posted May 31, 2019)

By Ainaa Aiman

KUALA LUMPUR --- The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) plans to acquire used Kuwaiti fighter jets while waiting to purchase new aircraft in the next 10 to 15 years.RMAF chief General Affendi Buang said Kuwait is planning to phase out its existing fleet of Hornet FA-18C and 18D aircraft as it waits for the delivery of the Boeing Super Hornet aircraft in 2021.“I think we will grab some of the aircraft to add on to our current fleet, at least while waiting for the new multirole combat aircraft (MRCA) programme, so we have a slightly bigger fleet than what we have today,” he told reporters during a special press conference on the RMAF’s anniversary celebration on June 1.However, he said talks between the two air forces had yet to start.Affendi said that RMAF was still seeking government approval for its light-combat aircraft (LCA) programme, as stated in its Capability 55 (CAP55) blueprint.The air force is still in the process of sending out requests for information (RFI) for feedback from the various suppliers, or original equipment manufacturers (OEM), about their aircraft.He added that in the CAP55 blueprint, the LCA programme would pan out over three phases and that allocations for 12 LCA would be requested each time the government comes up with a new five-year development plan – the next one to be tabled next year.“The BAE Hawk aircrafts can go at least for the next 10 years, by then we are hoping that the LCA programme will be approved.“Once we get at least 12 LCA, we will start phasing out older planes which at that time would be almost 25 years old. (end of excerpt)-ends-