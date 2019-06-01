Turkey's TAIS Contracted $2.3B Deal to Build Ships for Indian Navy (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; published June 01, 2019)

ISTANBUL --- TAIS, founded by the owners of the top five leading shipyards of Turkey to offer expert and innovative solutions in naval shipbuilding, has received a $2.3-billion tender to build five ships for the Indian Navy.According to information released to the press, TAIS has won a cooperation tender that involves the production of five fleet support tankers of 45,000 tons.A member of the SAHA Istanbul Defense, Aviation and Aerospace Cluster, Turkey's largest industrial group that has undertaken important responsibilities for the country's defense and aviation industries, TAIS will manufacture the ships in a local shipyard as part of the Indian project.As part of its tasks in the project, TAIS will be responsible for the modernization of the shipyard, the design of the ships, engineering services, planning and management of production, preparation of shipbuilding material specifications and main materials.As a pilot shipyard, the tender contract will be signed by Anadolu Deniz İnşaat Kızakları, TAIS's cofounder. A process of eight years is projected for the $2.3-billion tender. The total amount will be shared between TAIS and the local shipyard."We have won this tender in one of the most difficult markets in the world against the biggest global competitors with our design capabilities, technical competence, determination and courage. We have proven to the world what the Turkish private sector can do," said Süalp Ürkmez, deputy chairman of the board of directors of TAIS and CEO of Anadolu Deniz İnşaat Kızakları.-ends-