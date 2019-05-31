Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued May 31, 2019)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded $3,239,028,961 for not-to-exceed undefinitized contract modification P00006 to a previously awarded advance acquisition contract (N00019-18-C-1021) for the production and delivery of 233 propulsion systems.



This modification provides for the production and delivery of 56 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force; 10 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy; 24 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps; 125 F135-PW-100 and 18 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy); and FMS funds in the amount of $793,133,424 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($619,293,241; 19 percent); Marine Corps ($627,306,799; 19 percent); Navy ($117,569,123; 4 percent); non-DoD participants ($1,234,417,345; 38 percent); and FMS customers ($640,442,453; 20 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: This contract values the cost of F-135 engines as follows:

-- $26.13 million for each F135-PW-600 for the F-35B STOVL variant.

-- $11.06 million for each F135-PW-100 for the F-35A CTOL variant.

-- $11.75 million for each F135-PW-100 for the F-35C Carrier Variant.

Note that the cost of the engines varies slightly according to whether they are intended for US DoD aircraft or for foreign aircraft.

Also note that, for the first time in the program’s history, this contract does not identify the production lot it is related to.)



-ends-

