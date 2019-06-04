France MoD Publishes Report on Arms Exports

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued June 04, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On June 1st, the government submitted to parliament the annual report on French arms exports. As a necessary and indispensable exercise in the transparency of public life, the 2019 edition is more educational, precise and accessible than previous editions.More educational, it goes into detail about the functioning of processes that ensure compliance with national and international commitments such as the CIEEMG (interministerial commission for the review of war materials exports), the refusal of licenses or the implementation of embargoes.The use of case studies and thematic focus helps to understand how decisions are made by the government.The 2019 edition will be the subject of a hearing by the Minister of the Armed Forces before the National Defense and Armed Forces Committee of the National Assembly on July 10th.-ends-