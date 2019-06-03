Team SkyGuardian Canada Looking to Grow

(Source: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems; issued June 03, 2019)

OTTAWA --– General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., CAE, MDA, and L3 WESCAM are expanding Team SkyGuardian to include even more Canadian companies. Team SkyGuardian Canada (TSC) is a coalition of companies who support the MQ-9B SkyGuardian to fulfill Canada’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) requirements.



Team SkyGuardian presents Canadian industry with business opportunities in the Canadian RPAS Project and across the global fleet of more than 400 MQ-9 aircraft flying throughout the world. To facilitate the Team’s growth, GA-ASI and Team SkyGuardian will engage industry across all regions of Canada through industry events. The goal of the events will be to hold business-to-business meetings where companies can brief their core capabilities and move toward meaningful opportunities for collaboration.



“We look forward to integrating the capabilities of the Canadian aerospace and defense industry to deliver the best solution to the Canadian Armed Forces,” said David R. Alexander, president, Aircraft Systems, GA-ASI. “With a cutting-edge program like the Canadian RPAS Project, Team SkyGuardian wants to leverage the innovation centers and businesses that can push the boundaries of the technology.”



While current Team SkyGuardian members represent the larger defense and aerospace companies in Canada, the upcoming industry engagements will emphasize small and medium-sized companies.



Announcements for industry engagements and events will be posted on the Team SkyGuardian website: teamskyguardiancanada.com.





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator RPA series and the Lynx Multi-mode Radar. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas.



-ends-