Bulgaria – F-16C/D Block 70/72 Aircraft with Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued June 03, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Bulgaria of F-16C/D Block 70/72 aircraft with support for an estimated cost of $1.673 billion.



The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 30, 2019.



The Government of Bulgaria has requested to buy:

-- eight (8) F-16 C/D Block 70/72 aircraft;

-- ten (10) F110 General Electric engines (includes 2 spares);

-- ten (10) Link-16 Multi-Functional Information Distribution System (MIDS) - JTRS (MIDS-JTRS) (includes 2 spares);

-- nine (9) Improved Program Display Generators (iPDG) (includes 1 spare);

-- nine (9) AN/APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radars (includes 1 spare);

-- four (4) AN/AAQ-33 SNIPER Targeting Pods;

-- nine (9) Modular Mission Computers (MMC) 7000AH (includes 1 spare);

-- nine (9) LN-260 Embedded GPS/INS (EGI);

-- nine (9) M61 Vulcan 20mm Cannons;

-- sixteen (16) AIM-120C7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs);

-- one AIM-120C7 Spare Guidance Section;

-- twenty-four (24) AIM-9X Sidewinder Missiles;

-- eight (8) AIM-9X Captive Air Training Missiles (CATM);

-- four (4) AIM-9X Spare Tactical Guidance Sections;

-- four (4) AIM-9X Spare CATM Guidance Sections;

-- forty-eight (48) LAU-129 Multi-Purpose Launchers;

-- fifteen (15) GBU-49 Enhanced Paveway II Kits;

-- fifteen (15) GBU-54 Laser JDAM Kits;

-- twenty-eight (28) GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs (SDB-1);

-- twenty-four (24) FMU-152 Fuzes;

-- twenty-four (24) MK-82 Bombs (Tritonal);

-- six (6) MK82 Bombs (Inert); and

-- thirteen (13) MAU-210 Enhanced Computer Control Group (ECCG).



Also included are

-- nine (9) AN/ALQ-211 Internal Advanced Integrated Defensive Electronic Warfare Suites (including 1 spare);

-- nine (9) AN/ALE-47 Countermeasure Dispensers (including 1 spare);

-- 4,140 Infrared Flare countermeasures, with impulse cartridges;

-- 8,250 each of PGU-27A/B 20mm training and combat munitions;

-- thirty-six (36) MK-124 Signal/Smoke Illumination devices;

-- nine (9) APX-126 Advanced Identification Friend or Foe (AIFF) units with Secure Communications and Cryptographic Appliques;

-- eighteen (18) AN/ARC-238 UHF/VHF SATURN Radios;

-- sixteen (16) AIM-120C AMRAAM training CATMs;

-- Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) with software, training and support;

-- twenty (20) Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS) II with Night Vision Goggle compatibility;

-- ten (10) Night Vision Devices;

-- two (2) Remote Operated Video Enhanced Receiver (ROVER) 6i units, plus 1 ground station;

-- ground training device (flight and maintenance simulator);

-- one (1) Avionics I-level Test Station;

-- Electronic Combat International Security Assistance Program (ECISAP) support;

-- Cartridge Actuated and Propellant Actuated Devices (CAD/PAD) support;

-- Common Munitions Bit-test Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE) support with Computer Test Set Adapter Group;

-- communications equipment;

-- software delivery and support;

-- facilities and construction support;

-- spares and repair/replace parts;

-- personnel training and training equipment; publications and technical documentation; containers; munition support and test equipment; aircraft and munition integration and test support; studies and surveys; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering and logistical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.



The estimated cost is $1.673 billion.



The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve security of a NATO ally and a key democratic partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in this region.



The proposed sale will contribute to Bulgaria's capability to provide for the defense of its airspace, regional security, and interoperability with the United States and NATO. These aircraft will provide Bulgaria with a fleet of modernized multi-role combat aircraft, ensuring that Bulgaria can effectively operate in hazardous areas and enhancing the Bulgarian Air Force's interoperability with U.S. as well as NATO forces.



Bulgaria currently relies on the United States and the United Kingdom to participate in joint air policing. By acquiring these F-16s and the associated sustainment and training package, Bulgaria will be able to provide for the defense of its own airspace and borders. Bulgaria will have no difficulty absorbing this aircraft and services into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Corporation, Bethesda, Maryland. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Bulgaria.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



(ends)



Bulgaria Sees F-16 Jet Deal with U.S. at $1.2 Billion

(Source: In-Cyprus.com; posted June 4, 2019)

Edited by Stelios Marathovouniotis

Bulgaria expects the United States to make an offer soon to sell it eight new F-16 fighter jets for its army at $1.2 billion, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.



The U.S. State Department approved the possible sale of eight F-16 aircraft and related equipment at an estimated cost of $1.67 billion, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.



European Union and NATO member Bulgaria is looking to replace its ageing Soviet-made MiG-29s and improve compliance with NATO standards.



A deal for Lockheed Martin’s F-16V Block 70 would be the Balkan country’s biggest military procurement since the fall of Communist rule some 30 years ago.



The defence ministry said the U.S. approval outlined the upper threshold of the costs and it expected a draft contract from Washington within two weeks.



“There is a two-week timeline in which the U.S. government will present to Bulgaria a draft Letter of Offer and Acceptance in which the expected price for the eight jets with a package of necessary related equipment will be within $1.2 billion,” the ministry said in a statement.



The expected price comes above the initial estimate for the deal at 1.8 billion levs ($1.04 billion), but the Bulgarian parliament has given the defence ministry a green light to go over that.



Sofia said talks for the deal will continue after it receives the draft contract.



-ends-