KC-46, F-35 Completes Receiver Certification Testing

(Source: US Air Force; issued June 04, 2019)

A KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft connects with an F-35A Joint Strike Fighter in the skies over California on Jan. 22, 2019. The two aircraft have now completed testing for receiver certification. (USAF photo)

EDWARDS AFB, Calif. --- Two of the Air Force’s newest aircraft completed a major accomplishment recently at Edwards Air Force Base, California.



The 418th Flight Test Squadron, who is overseeing testing of the KC-46 Pegasus, and the 461st FLTS, who is overseeing testing of the F-35 Lightning II, completed receiver certification testing with the platforms.



The latest milestone is another step toward enhancing capabilities that will directly impact the warfighter said Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton, 461st FLTS commander and F-35 Integrated Test Force director.



“The ability for the F-35 to receive fuel from the KC-46 is a tremendous capability for the warfighter,” Hamilton said. “Through our combined test effort, the F-35 will soon gain clearance that is the foundation of an aircraft pairing, F-35 and KC-46, that will define the battlespace for decades to come.”



