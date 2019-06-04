Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 4, 2019)

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems L.P., Waco, Texas, has been awarded a $499,592,426 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for the major avionics upgrade for 176 C-130H aircraft operated by the Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserve Command.



This contract provides for engineering and manufacturing development through production, and includes training and logistics requirements.



Work will be performed predominantly in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30, 2029.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and six offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $37,390,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-19-C-9000).



-ends-

