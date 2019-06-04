Commander of the anti-missile defence system formation Colonel Sergei Grabchuk stated that “after a series of tests, the new ABM system has proved its characteristics and successfully completed the task, engaging the target with a given accuracy”.
At the Sary-Shagan test site (Republic of Kazakhstan), the air and missile defence forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted a new test launch of a modernized missile of the Russian ABM system. #MoD #Aerospace_Forces #Missile_Defence #Kazakhstan #SaryShagan pic.twitter.com/mFle4QLyc4— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) June 4, 2019
The anti-ballistic missile system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks.
(According to RIA Novosti, quoting military expert Igor Korotchenko, the test was of the 53T6M interceptor, and Gazeta says it’s the 53T6M/PRS-1M —Ed.)
