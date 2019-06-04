Russian Aerospace Forces Test an Upgraded ABM

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 04, 2019)

Russia’s latest upgraded anti-ballistic missile interceptor, reportedly designated 53T6M, is prepared for firing from its launch silo at the Sary-Shagan test range maintained by Russia in Kazakhstan. (RUS MoD photo)

At the Sary-Shagan test site (Republic of Kazakhstan), the air and missile defence forces of the Aerospace Forces successfully conducted a new test launch of a modernized missile of the Russian ABM system.Commander of the anti-missile defence system formation Colonel Sergei Grabchuk stated that “after a series of tests, the new ABM system has proved its characteristics and successfully completed the task, engaging the target with a given accuracy”.The anti-ballistic missile system is in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is designed to protect Moscow from air and space attacks.-ends-