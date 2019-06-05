Paris Airshow 2019: Elbit Systems to Showcase New Capabilities and Highlight Progress and Maturity of Ongoing Capabilities

Following recent M&As Elbit Systems will present new products in the areas of PGMs, Self-Protection and Commercial Aviation solutions



Elbit Systems display (Display area A-8) will include airborne self-protection solutions, Precision-Guided Munitions, Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) technologies as well as commercial aviation systems.



ISTAR Systems



--Hermes™ 45: a new Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS) offering extended range and duration with point launch and recovery for land and maritime platforms.

--Skylark™ 3: a mini-Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) optimized for dismounted or vehicle-based operations to the division, brigade and battalion levels.

--SPECTRO™XR: an ultra-long range, day/night, multi-spectral EO/ISTAR system for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft, aerostats, naval vessels and land applications.



Airborne Self-Protection



--MUSIC™ family of Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) for protection against shoulder launched air to surface missiles

--All-in-Small: Full protection and situational awareness

--in a single extremely small and lightweight LRU

--Solid State Phased Array Transmitter (SSPA) is an Electronic Warfare (EW) transmitter suitable for airborne, ground and naval platforms.

--Flares: an Infra-red (IR) spectral decoy for fixed and rotary wing combat aircraft

--Mini Stand-Alone Missile Protection System (SAMP): is comprised of a mini countermeasure dispenser system and a mini IR decoy flare, capable of defeating most modern IR-seeking MANPADS and air-to-air missiles

--Light SPEAR™: Electronic Attack and self-protection system for UAS

--ReDrone: a multi-layered counter-UAS system that enables to detect, identify, track and neutralize multiple drone-type simultaneously

--iSNS (Immune Satellite Navigation Anti-Jamming Systems): an airborne electronic countermeasure system that ensures reliable, non-stop GPS operation.



Commercial Aviation Systems:



--InSight™: A display System designed as an integrated flight deck solution, featuring embedded synthetic vision with advanced mapping, electronic charts, and radio control

--ClearVision: a Head-Up Display (HUD) that presents aircraft data over a transparent glass, enabling pilots to fly with out-of-the-window view in critical phases of flight

--ClearVision: an Enhanced Vision System (EVS) for operation and landing in low visibility conditions

--Skylens: a wearable HUD packed in a lightweight, easy-to-install device

--SkyVis: a HUD system that provides helicopter pilots with enhanced situational awareness and a conformal “head up” view in day/night flight



Precision Guided Munitions



--Rampage: a precise and anti-jamming GPS/INS guided missile intended for integration on any aircraft

--MPR500 & LIZARD: a multi-purpose rigid penetration and surface attack bomb featuring a laser-based GPS precision guidance kit

--SkyStriker: a fully autonomous loitering munitions system capable of long-range precise tactical strikes



Airborne Search & Rescue and Communications



--PRC-648 Personal Locator Beacon (PLB): is an advanced over-the-horizon locator, for non-combat search and rescue (SAR) missions, carried in the pilot’s emergency vest

--ELT 648: a variant of the PRC 648 PLB that transforms the PLB into an Emergency Locator Transmitter

--PRC 434/CS: an advanced dual mode long-endurance Personal Rescue Beacon for combat and non-combat Search and Rescue operations





