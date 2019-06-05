Diehl Aviation Inaugurates New on-Site-Support Facility in Toulouse (France)

(Source: Diehl Aviation; issued June 05, 2019)

Diehl Aviation is enhancing its On-Site Support (OSS) station in Toulouse, France, by inaugurating a new facility in the proximity of the city’s airport and most aerospace businesses in the region. Located in Colomiers, Diehl’s new facility, covering 2,860 qm, offers space for 160 employees, who recently relocated from two former nearby locations.



Worldwide, Diehl Aviation is maintaining OSS facilities close to all major aircraft final assembly lines of OEM customers in Europe, the USA, Canada and China. OSS facilities are ensuring a smooth interface between Diehl Aviation’s industrial organization, delivering parts to aircraft manufacturers, and customer facilities, where the supplier’s parts are integrated into the airframes.



The prime objective of Diehl’s OSS is to ensure the highest possible customer satisfaction during the final assembly line processes, when Diehl parts are integrated into customer airframes. Any non-conformities and modifications that might arise are addressed are addressed in the shortest possible reaction time and to the highest quality standards taking into account the customer’s requirements. Diehl’s OSS facilities are the local focal point for the customer for all technical issues. Reactivity is constantly above the requested contractual targets. Also, all Diehl OSS facilities worldwide are inter-connected, working to the same high service levels.



Toulouse, one of the biggest and most significant locations in the aerospace industry worldwide, is playing a very important role in Diehl Aviation’s business activities: In addition to the OSS facility, Toulouse is also the location of one of Diehl Aviation’s Customer Services Centers (CSCs), providing after sales services to OEM and airline customers in the EuMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). A total of 240 employees are working for Diehl Aviation in Toulouse.



The Diehl presence in Toulouse over the years has been a history of increased efforts to enhance also its OSS facility. Initially, the company’s predecessor in Laupheim (Germany) has stationed employees for OSS purposes in Toulouse since 2001, initially starting with a headcount of ten. Since then, in various steps of growth, improvement and relocations, repair shops and other capabilities were added and enlarged, also incorporating entities that became part of Diehl Aviation during the last ten years. Today, around 160 employees at Diehl Aviation OSS in Toulouse are catering for the company’s products such as cabin interiors lining, monuments, lavatories and air ducting.





Diehl Aviation is a division of Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG and combines all aviation activities of Diehl Group under one roof. In the aviation industry, Diehl Aviation – including Diehl Aerospace (a joint venture with Thales) – is a leading system supplier of aircraft system and cabin solutions. Diehl Aviation currently has around 6,000 employees. Its clients include leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus (both airplanes and helicopters), Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer, as well as airlines and operators of commercial and business aircraft.



