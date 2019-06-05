Swedish Soldiers Take Part in Finnish Naval Exercise

(Source: Radio Sweden; issued June 05, 2019)

Finnish and Swedish coastal troops prepare for the upcoming LIVEX -part of Maritime warfare exercise. Combat Enhancement and Force Integration Training stands for sharing the knowledge and practices to build a strong united force.

400 Swedish soldiers are taking part this week in a naval battle exercise in Finland, as part of an ever-closer military co-operation between the two countries."We see a great value in this, as it is almost impossible to do an exercise of this scale with just Finnish troops," says Arvi Tavaila, commander of the Finnish Nyland Brigade.The exercise is taking place on the southwest island of Hästö-Busö. The Finnish Nyland brigade is a predominantly Swedish-speaking unit, which further helps co-operation, says Patrik Gardesten, who is the regimental commander of the Swedish Marines.In its statement to parliament presented on Monday, Finland's new government specifically mentioned an "intensified" defence co-operation with Sweden as a way to increase the security and stability of the Nordic region.-ends-