Leonardo Signs Memorandum of Understanding with BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 06, 2019)

ROME --- As part of Leonardo’s "Leap 2020" programme, which the Company launched to improve sustainability and performance of its supply chain, Leonardo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.



The Leap 2020 programme involves the analysis and segmentation of Leonardo's supply chain, through an industrial and supply chain approach, with the goal of identifying Key Suppliers and developing closer partnerships with them. The cooperation model is based on risk sharing and commitments to continuous improvement, supported by initiatives designed to accelerate growth.



Under the terms of the agreement, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the following financial institutions, BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit will, individually, collectively and through their respective product-companies, establish working groups with Leonardo with the aim to identify and refine financial solutions to be offered to key suppliers of Leonardo to support their development and growth, also through acquisitions and business combinations.



In line with the sustainable development goals of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030, this memorandum of understanding represents another step forward in the process of building a secure and reliable supply chain for Italy’s Aerospace, Defence and Security (AD&S) industry.



The initiative will support the growth of Leonardo’s suppliers, small and medium-sized enterprises, which are key pillars of the Italian economic and industrial system.



-ends-

