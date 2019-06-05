Preparations Underway at Nellis for F-35 Aggressors (excerpt)

(Source: Air Force Magazine; issued June 05, 2019)

By Amy McCullough

Nellis AFB, Nev., already is busy planning for the reactivation of the 65th Aggressor Squadron, even though it’s not slated to start receiving F-35 strike fighters until early 2022.“For the Adversary Tactics Group, this is a really big deal for us. Our mission set is to know, teach, and replicate the threat in air, space, and cyberspace. From my vantage point, we’re really good at knowing and teaching the threat, but we have some challenges in the replication area,” Col. Travolis Simmons, commander of the 57th ATG, told Air Force Magazine recently. “The F-35 is really going to assist in addressing some of those challenges.”The 65th Aggressor Squadron flew F-15s at Nellis for nearly a decade before it was inactivated in 2014 due to budget cuts, but the service announced last month it was bringing the squadron back and reassigning nine non-combat capable F-35As from Eglin AFB, Fla., to the aggressor role. Two more F-35s will move from Edwards AFB, Calif., to Nellis to join the 24th Tactical Air Support Squadron, allowing for additional close air support training with F-35s.The unit, which will include 194 military personnel and 37 contract personnel, will require an additional 60,000 square feet of facilities and 300,000 square feet of ramp space, said Simmons. The exact military construction ask is still being worked out, but Simmons said the service will need to build one new hangar and more sunshades. (end of excerpt)-ends-