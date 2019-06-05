CIS Countries Agree on Plans for Military Cooperation Until 2025

The plans of the coalition military cooperation were agreed today by the participants of the meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Defence in Anapa, said its chairman, Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



Summing up the meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Defenсe in Anapa, Russian Defenсe Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu noted that it was held in a businesslike and constructive atmosphere, with full approval of the conceptual foundations of the development of military cooperation.



Following the meeting, he explained, “the conceptual framework for the development of military cooperation until 2025 was approved, the main areas of cooperation in the sphere of unmanned aircraft and joint activities for 2020 were agreed upon”.



“The meeting participants spoke in favor of deepening cooperation in the development of joint military systems. Practical cooperation on air defence, air safety, topographic support, training of military personnel and a number of others was approved,” the Russian Defence Minister outlined the main areas of work, adding that decisions were also made to conduct joint exercises with live-fire drills of troops of the united air defence system and the organization of the 3rd Military Sport Games dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.



“In the course of joint work, other decisions were made on the development of cooperation in the military sphere. Today’s meeting confirmed that cooperation on defence and security issues in the format of the Commonwealth of Independent States is developing successfully,” stated Sergei Shoigu.



Russian Head of Military Department Opens Meeting of CIS Council Of Ministers Of Defence In Anapa

A meeting of the CIS Council of Ministers of Defence was opened today in Anapa on the basis of the Era technopolis.



“Today our meeting is being held on the Black Sea coast in Era military innovative technopolis of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. This is a modern military science centre. The long-term goal of this project is to ensure the search for and implementation of breakthrough technologies in the defence sphere,” said Head of the Russian military Department, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu at the opening ceremony.



He called symbolic the fact that Era technopolis became the negotiating platform, since its business atmosphere allows for a constructive dialogue on the most topical issues, to identify new areas of cooperation.



Before the meeting, the Heads of the Military Departments of the CIS countries laid a wreath and flowers at the memorial to the fallen soldiers in the square of military glory in Anapa.



