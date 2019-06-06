Motorized Riflemen Test the Latest Modification of Typhoon-K Armored Vehicle in Western Sayan

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 06, 2019)

The servicemen of the mountain motorized rifle brigade of the 41st combined arms army of the Central Military District, stationed in the Tuva Republic, destroyed a mock enemy in the foothills of the Western Sayan with the support of army aviation.



For the first time, Typhoon-K the newest multipurpose armored vehicle, with 4x4 wheel formula, which passes military tests on the basis of the mountain motorized rifle brigade in Tuva, took part in the exercise.



According to the plan of the exercise, crews of the Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle in the mountainous area revealed a convoy of military equipment of the mock enemy. Then the mountain motorized infantry destroyed the scattered forces of the mock enemy. Army aviation Mi-8 helicopters covered infanty from the air.



The exercise involved more than 500 troops and up to 50 pieces of hardware.



-ends-

