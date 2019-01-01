Report to Congress Department of Defense Arctic Strategy

The 2019 Department of Defense (DoD) Arctic Strategy updates the previous 2016 DoD Arctic Strategy as requested by Section 1071 of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year (FY)2019.This update includes a classified annex. Specifically, the 2019 DoD Arctic Strategy updates DoD's strategic objectives for the Arctic region, in light of DoD's renewed assessment of the evolving Arctic security environment and the release of the 2018 National Defense Strategy (NDS). Anchored in NDS goals and priorities, this updated Arctic strategy outlines DoD's strategic approach for protecting U.S. national security interests in the Arctic in an era of strategic competition.DoD's desired end-state for the Arctic is a secure and stable region in which U.S. national security interests are safeguarded, the U.S. homeland is defended, and nations work cooperatively to address shared challenges. Protecting U.S. national security interests in the Arctic will require the Joint Force to sustain its competitive military advantages in the Indo-Pacific and Europe, identified in the NDS as key regions of strategic competition, and to maintain a credible deterrent for the Arctic region.DoD must be able to quickly identify threats in the Arctic, respond promptly and effectively to those threats, and shape the security environment to mitigate the prospect of those threats in the future.The 2019 DoD Arctic strategy outlines three strategic ways in support of the desired Arctic end-state:-- Building Arctic awareness;-- Enhancing Arctic operations; and,-- Strengthening the rules-based order in the Arctic.