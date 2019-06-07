Unsafe Maneuver by Russian Destroyer, June 7

(Source: US Chief of Naval Operations; issued June 07, 2019)

The wakes of the two ships clearly show that the US Navy cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), right, was forced to maneuver to avoid a collision with the Russian destroyer Udaloy I (DD 572), which closed to about 50-100 feet. (US Navy photo)

At approximately 11:45 am on June 7, 2019 while operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian Destroyer (UDALOY I DD 572) made an unsafe maneuver against guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG-62), closing to approximately 50-100 feet putting the safety of her crew and ship at risk.



While USS Chancellorsville was recovering its helicopter on a steady course and speed when the Russian ship DD572 maneuvered from behind and to the right of Chancellorsville accelerated and closed to an unsafe distance of approximately 50-100 feet.



This unsafe action forced USS Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision.







“The behavior by the Captain of the Russian destroyer in the Philippine Sea was irresponsible and reckless. This unwise maneuver, combined with the unsafe maneuvers by the Russian aircraft in the eastern Mediterranean earlier this week, make it clear that these dangerous actions by Russian military forces across the globe do not match what the world expects from a responsible and trustworthy world power.



The U.S. Navy will not be deterred from supporting the free and open use of the seas and skies where international law clearly allows all to operate.” - CNO’s Statement on Social Media



7th Fleet Statement on Unsafe Maneuver by Russian Destroyer

(Source: US Navy; issued June 07, 2019)

We consider Russia's actions during this interaction as unsafe and unprofessional and not in accordance with the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), "Rules of the Road," and internationally recognized maritime customs.



US Cruiser Impeded Russian Warship’s Passage in East China Sea

(Source: TASS; published June 07, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia has voiced a protest to the US command after its guided-missile cruiser hindered the passage of the Admiral Vinogradov anti-submarine destroyer some 50 meters in front of it, forcing the vessel to perform a dangerous maneuver, the Pacific Fleet’s press service told reporters on Friday.



The incident occurred at 6.35 a.m. Moscow Time in the southeastern part of the East China Sea, when a task force of the Russian Pacific Fleet and a US carrier strike group were heading in parallel directions. "The US cruiser Chancellorsville suddenly changed its course and crossed the Admiral Vinogradov destroyer’s course some 50 meters away from the ship. In order to prevent a collision, the Admiral Vinogradov’s crew was forced to conduct an emergency maneuver," the press service said.



The Pacific Fleet voiced a protest to the US vessel’s command, stressing that such steps are unacceptable.



Large anti-submarine ships of Project 1155 are designed to fight adversary nuclear submarines in the ocean zone, ensure the operation of Russian submarines and protect surface warships. The Admiral Vinogradov destroyer and the Chancellorsville cruiser have a full displacement of 7,500 tonnes and 9,800 tonnes, respectively.



US, Russia Blame Each Other in Naval Near-Collision

(Source: Deutsche Welle German Radio; issued June 07, 2019)

Washington and Moscow have accused each other of dangerous maneuvers after two warships came within meters of a collision in East Asia. The near miss took place just days after a similar close call between planes.



The United States and Russia have accused one another of unsafe actions following a near collision of warships patrolling the Philippine Sea. The incident saw the guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and the Russian destroyer Admiral Vinogradov come within 50 meters (165 feet) of each other.



"While operating in the Philippine Sea, a Russian destroyer made an unsafe maneuver against the USS Chancellorsville. This unsafe action forced the Chancellorsville to execute all engines back full and to maneuver to avoid collision," said Navy Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the Japan-based US 7th fleet.



Doss said the Chancellorsville was on a steady course awaiting a landing helicopter when the incident took place. He said the destroyer sped up and approached the US cruiser, coming within meters of it.



Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Washington would lodge a formal complaint over the incident, but said the actions would "not deter us from conducting our operations."



'Razor's edge'



Russia, for its part, accused Washington of unsafe activity, saying the US cruiser "suddenly changed direction and crossed the path of the Admiral Vinogradov just 50 meters away."



Russia said it radioed the US ship to protest the action, saying the Russian crew was forced to make a quick maneuver to avoid a collision. Russia claims the incident took place closer to China, in the East China Sea, and not in the Philippine Sea.



Russian parliamentarian Alexei Pushkov described the incident as very dangerous, saying such episodes could easily escalate tensions which were already balanced "on a razor's edge."



Not the first close call



Friday's incident comes amid increasing tensions between Washington and Moscow in the wake of Russian incursions into Ukraine, its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and antagonistic relations in Syria.



The two powers have also frequently accused one another of unsafe actions in international airspace, most recently in an incident in which a US spy plane was intercepted by a Russian fighter jet in Syri



