Bundeswehr Invests Nearly 400 Million Euros

(Source: German Ministry of Defence; issued June 06, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Budget Committee of the German Bundestag has approved the procurement of various major arms projects this week. Their combined value exceeds several hundred million euros.



With the released funds, the Bundeswehr will participate in the development of a successor to the Eurofighter. In addition, the increases in the A400M transport aircraft’s deliveries and its enhanced capabilities are guaranteed.



In addition, an investment is made for an NBC reconnaissance system to detect nuclear and chemical contamination to be added to the Mundo transport vehicle.



These are all milestones in armaments procurement programs in order to provide soldiers with reliable equipment to fulfil their mission in the future as well.



The Budget Committee released about 55 million euros for the purchase of light, airborne reconnaissance systems against atomic and chemical contamination. Nine of the Mungo A / C-Spür systems are to be bought new, and a pre-production model will be brought up to date. Among others, spare parts packages, special tools and training are to be commissioned.



More than just an aircraft



The Mungo A / C Tracer can be used in conjunction with airborne forces. The carrier vehicle is largely based on the Mongoose, introduced in 2007, in its multi-purpose variant. The total ten systems are air-transportable and air-portable. They can therefore be carried, for example, in a transport aircraft or as an external load on a transport helicopter CH-53, to the place of use.



The modular equipment for detecting, measuring and monitoring atomic and chemical contamination is used there. By using the Mungo vehicle family, efficient maintenance and high availability of the vehicles should be achieved.



Capability gap closed



With the Mungo A / C-Tracer, the Bundeswehr has the ability to investigate nuclear and chemical contamination on a large scale. At the same time, the requirements for mobility and protection of the reconnaissance system will be met in order to support the Rapid Forces Division soldiers in national crisis preparedness and airborne operations.



The procurement of the Mungo A / C-Trace is a so-called 25-million request by the Federal Ministry of Defense (BMVg Federal Ministry of Defense).



These projects with a financial volume of at least 25 million euros require the separate approval of the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag. All of these projects are already earmarked and approved in the federal budget.



