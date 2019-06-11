Tunguska and Zmey Gorynych to be Showcased at ARMY 2019 Forum in Sakhalin, Eastern Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 11, 2019)

An exposition of military hardware of the Eastern MD is expected to be deployed as part of the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum on June 28-30.



During the forum, guests will see a flypast performed by helicopters, operation of air defence and electronic warfare radars.



Moreover, the visitors will have a unique opportunity to look over the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system and UR-77 mine clearance system, the so-called Zmey Gorynych.



Besides, there will be the Mi-8AMTSH Terminator, S-300 launch system, and Gamma-S1 radar.



T-80, BTR-80, MLRS Grad, Smerch, Uragan and Giatsint self-propelled guns will be also showcased at the Forum.



The Eleron-3 unmanned aerial complex will be one of the specific features of the static display.



In total there will be some 40 pieces of military hardware showcased at the Forum.



