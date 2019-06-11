An exposition of military hardware of the Eastern MD is expected to be deployed as part of the ARMY 2019 International Military and Technical Forum on June 28-30.
During the forum, guests will see a flypast performed by helicopters, operation of air defence and electronic warfare radars.
Moreover, the visitors will have a unique opportunity to look over the Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system and UR-77 mine clearance system, the so-called Zmey Gorynych.
Besides, there will be the Mi-8AMTSH Terminator, S-300 launch system, and Gamma-S1 radar.
T-80, BTR-80, MLRS Grad, Smerch, Uragan and Giatsint self-propelled guns will be also showcased at the Forum.
The Eleron-3 unmanned aerial complex will be one of the specific features of the static display.
In total there will be some 40 pieces of military hardware showcased at the Forum.
