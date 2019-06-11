Leading Radar Warning Receiver Gets Boost with New Version

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- The next several years should see steady production of the ever-evolving APR-39 radar warning receiver (RWR) for the U.S. military as well as a number of nations under the Foreign Military Sales program. The system's primary platform, the Bell/Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, which is being procured by the U.S. Air Force, Marines, and Navy, will account for almost half of all APR-39 production well into the next decade.



The APR-39 will also be an important part of the U.S. Marine Corps' Bell AH-1Z and UH-1W fleets, although much of the production for these applications in the later years will be for spares and replacement units. Foreign Military Sales of U.S. aircraft, such as attack helicopters, will continue to account for significant APR-39 production. In April 2018, Bahrain was approved for the purchase of AH-1Z attack helicopters estimated to be worth $911.4 million. Included with the request are 15 APR-39C(V)2 RWRs.



In November 2018, the U.S. State Department approved a pair of arms sales to Egypt for tank rounds and attack helicopters. The helicopter deal includes the APR-39D among other technology.



And along with all this production, new versions of the RWR are in the works. In March 2019, prime contractor Northrop Grumman received an award from the U.S. Army to develop the newest version - APR-39E(V)2.



Previously known as the Modernized Radar Warning Receiver, the variant will provide a new level of precision in detecting, locating and identifying threats by combining digital receiver exciter architecture with novel digital signal processing algorithms, allowing for more rapid updates to stay ahead of the threat.



