FY 2018-19: HAL Registers 7.8 Percentage Rise in Turnover, 14.8 Percentage in PAT

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued June 11, 2019)

BENGALURU ---HAL (standalone) achieved an all-time high turnover of Rs. 19,705 crores, registering a growth of 7.8% for FY 2018-19 over the turnover of Rs 18,284 crores in the corresponding previous year. The audited results of the Company were approved by HAL’s Board of Directors at its meeting held here today.



HAL’s Profit After Tax (PAT) for the FY 2018-19 stood at Rs. 2,282 crores, an increase of 14.8% over Rs. 1,987 crores in the corresponding previous year. An interim dividend of Rs. 662 crores has already been paid by HAL for the year 2018-19.



The Order Book Position of the Company as on March 31, 2019 was at Rs. 58,000 crores. HAL expects fresh orders for Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopters in the current financial year.



