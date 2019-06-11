Thales Australia and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Delivering for the ADF

Thales Australia welcomes the announcement that GD-OTS was awarded a US$15 million contract for the prototype and process development of a 155mm XM1113 Rocket-Assisted Projectile Round.



In 2018 Thales Australia became a part of the GD-OTS international supply chain enabling co-production and technology transfer for a variety of critical munitions products.



Thales is Australia’s leading defence exporter and a key part of the GD-OTS supply chain. This contract could lead to additional exports from Thales’s operations at the Benalla and Mulwala sites, potentially securing and increasing jobs and investment for Thales and its local supply chain.



This announcement builds on the partnership between Thales Australia and GD-OTS, strengthening Australia’s identified Sovereign Industrial Capability in munitions and small arms research, design, development and manufacture.



This agreement was enabled by the United States Government’s expanded definition of their National Technology and Industrial Base to include Australia.



The XM1113 RAP uses rocket technology to deliver greater thrust to the round, when compared to its predecessor, the legacy M549A1. This new round will enable current U.S. Field Artillery 155mm Systems to fire the XM1113 RAP to a range of 40 kilometres, a 30% increase from the M549A1. When fired from the US’s planned future Extended Range Artillery Cannon, the XM1113 will achieve ranges out to 70 kilometres.



“Thales is delighted to be associated with GD-OTS, and through our partnership to potentially offer and deliver a world-class capability to the Australian Defence Force. This announcement could lead to additional export opportunities, securing and increasing jobs and investment for Thales and our local supply chain,” said Corry Roberts, Vice President Land, Thales Australia.



“The XM1113 RAP brings enhanced performance to the battlefield, increasing lethality and extending range for the cannon artillery warfighter. We are proud to support the Army’s modernization initiatives to provide overmatch capability to the warfighter; and look forward to meeting the operational needs of our international allies,” said Jason Gaines, Vice President and General Manager of Munition Systems at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.





