Saab Receives Order from the U.S. for Sea Giraffe MMR

(Source: Saab; issued June 11, 2019)

Saab has received an additional order from the U.S. Navy for the Sea Giraffe Multi Mode Radar (MMR) for the Coast Guard’s offshore patrol cutter.



This additional order exercises an option on an existing contract which was initially awarded in 2017 and includes multiple line item options for additional Sea Giraffe MMR systems. The initial contract covers manufacturing, inspection, testing and delivery of the radars, which will be deployed on the Coast Guard's Heritage class offshore patrol cutter. Deliveries will take place between 2020 and 2021.



Saab has continuously developed the standard Giraffe AMB sensor to meet multiple missions in the U.S. sea services from open-ocean blue-water applications into the littorals.



“The key to our success in the US is the combination of our efficient and flexible Sea Giraffe radar coupled with our technical expertise and understanding of the US customer’s needs and expectations”, says Anders Carp, Senior Vice President and Head of Saab business area Surveillance.



In addition to the offshore patrol cutter, Saab’s Sea Giraffe MMR radar is also being delivered for the Hershel Wilson Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB-4) class ship, operated by the U.S. Military Sealift Command. Saab’s Sea Giraffe variant referred to as AN/SPS-77 is currently being deployed on the U.S Navy’s Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships.



Saab is also developing an AN/SPN-50 variant to meet the air traffic control needs of the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command for deployment on the Nimitz class aircraft carrier (CVN) and America- (LHA) and Wasp- (LHD) class amphibious assault ships.



Saab will carry out the work in Syracuse, NY in the U.S. and Gothenburg, Sweden.





