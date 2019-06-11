Central MD Mixed Air Regiment Gets Three New Su-34 Fighter Jets

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 11, 2019)

The mixed air regiment stationed in Chelyabinsk region, the Central Military District, has received three new Su-34 multifunctional fighter jets. It was announced by Commander of the Central Military District Lieutenant General Alexander Lapin.



The air regiment received three Su-34 new generation bombers. The aircraft made a flight from Novosibirsk to the Shagol military airfield in the Chelyabinsk region. The new Su-34 aircraft will join the second squadron of the mixed air regiment.



Their crews have undergone training courses in the Lipetsk Training Centre, and prepared for the technical operation of the new-type aircraft.



Earlier it was reported that the Central Military District for the first time received Su-34 fighter bombers in 2018.



-ends-

