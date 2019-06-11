BAE Systems Drops Out of U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Competition

BAE Systems has dropped out of the U.S. Army’s competition to field a new Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle, which will replace the service’s Bradley fighting vehicle.



“After careful consideration, we have decided not to move forward with OMFV,” Jim Miller, senior business development director for combat vehicles at BAE, told Defense News.



Miller indicated that the company has a lot of other programs and development efforts in the works, and that it made business sense to focus on those projects. BAE is building the Army’s Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, M109A7 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and M992A3 ammunition carrier vehicle, and the Marine Corps’ Amphibious Combat Vehicle.



The company is also developing a Mobile Protected Firepower prototype, and is still working on the Bradley A4 upgrade. Development efforts also include installing a longer barrel on the Paladin under the Extended Range Cannon Artillery program, which has a goal of increasing artillery range up to 70 kilometers.



BAE Systems is also still interested in the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle program.



The Army released a Request for Proposals for the OMFV in March, and BAE Systems was expected to offer a version of its CV90 Mk IV.



