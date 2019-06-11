Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle Commissioned at Armour's 50th Anniversary Parade
Singapore has unveiled a new family of tracked armored fighting vehicles it has developed to replace its fleet of Ultra M-113 armored personnel carriers. The new Hunter family is fully digitalized and more heavily armed than its predecessor. (SPore MoD photo)
Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen officiated at the Armour Formation's 50th anniversary parade at Sungei Gedong Camp this evening. As part of the parade, Dr Ng also commissioned the Singapore Army's newest addition to its armoured forces – the Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV).
Speaking at the parade, Dr Ng hailed the commissioning of the Hunter as a centrepiece of the Singapore Army's transformation into the Next-Generation Army. The Hunter AFVs are tougher and more capable than the Ultra M113s they replace, enabling the Singapore Army to be a stronger, faster, smarter and more lethal advanced fighting force. Dr Ng said, "The Hunter replaces the Ultra M113 but represents a significant step-up in all areas – better firepower, mobility and protection. The Hunter fleet will require less manpower to operate, but with increased potency through the use of advanced technology."
Dr Ng also said that the Hunter is the Singapore Army's first fully digitalised platform with its suite of C4 (Command, Control, Communications and Computers) systems that will enhance the Army's networked warfighting capabilities and increase its operational effectiveness. He said, "The Hunter is the Singapore Army's first fully digitalised platform with C4 systems, which enables it to fight alongside other platforms in the SAF's orbat.
These network synergies allow the Hunter to sense more accurately and quicker, to strike fast with deadly precision across all terrains." The design and development of the Hunter locally also attest to the professionalism and maturity of Singapore's Defence Technology Community and defence industry. "The Hunter is born locally, through the collaboration between Army, the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and ST Engineering. The Hunter will be bred locally too, as the core capability of Armour, replacing the Ultra M113 that many Armour soldiers use", said Dr Ng.
This year marks the Armour Formation's golden jubilee, celebrating five decades of Armour's stellar contribution to the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). Addressing the soldiers on parade, Dr Ng reiterated the central role of Armour to the SAF. He said, "As with the first batch of Armour Pioneers in 1969, the men and women of the Armour Formation have shown their steel and grit in developing these advanced capabilities today. True to the Armour Spirit, they are bold to overcome any adversity. The Armour Formation, as always, will be the SAF's sharp end of the spear to achieve a "Swift and Decisive" victory."
Also present at the parade were Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, Chief of Army Major-General Goh Si Hou, Chief Executive of DSTA Mr Tan Peng Yam, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the SAF, as well as the first batch of Armour Pioneers and the early batches of Armour National Servicemen from the Merdeka Generation.
The Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) was jointly developed by the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) in collaboration with the Singapore Army and ST Engineering. The Hunter is the Singapore Army's first fully digitalised platform and is designed to provide armoured forces with enhanced capabilities to operate more effectively and efficiently in various phases of military operations. It will replace the Army's fleet of Ultra M113 AFVs, which has been in service since the 1970s.
Key Features of the Hunter AFV
-- Enhanced Lethality:
The Hunter is equipped with a Remote-Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) with the following armaments:
* 30mm Cannon with armour piercing and high explosive ammunition
* Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) for selected variants
* 7.62mm Coaxial Machine Gun (CMG)
* 76mm Smoke Grenade Launcher
-- Integrated Combat Cockpit.
The Hunter is the Singapore Army's first AFV to be equipped with an integrated combat cockpit, allowing the vehicle commander and gunner to operate the Hunter using a common set of controls. The Hunter is also equipped with an automatic target detection and tracking system, enhancing the crew's ability to more quickly and effectively detect and engage targets. In addition, the vehicle commander is equipped with an independent commander's sight, which allows him to concurrently search for other targets whilst the gunner is engaging a target.
-- Enhanced Mobility.
With increased speed and operating range, the Hunter is capable of travelling longer distances. In addition, the Hunter is equipped with a drive-by-wire capability, which allows the vehicle commander to take over the driving functions from the driver when required.
-- Enhanced Survivability.
An all-round surveillance system mounted on the vehicle's exterior provides the crew with a 360-degree field of vision whilst in the vehicle. This allows the crew to operate closed-hatched in a protected environment within the vehicle. The Hunter is also equipped with a Laser Warning System (LWS) which provides early warning to the crew when they are being targeted by aggressors.
-- Enhanced Command, Control, Communications and Computer (C4).
The Hunter is equipped with a suite of C4 systems, strengthening the Army's networked warfighting capabilities. The Army Tactical Engagement and Information System (ARTEMIS) is the next-generation tactical command and control system that allows the crew to operate the vehicle in a digitalised environment.
* Digitalised Mission Planning.
With ARTEMIS, the Hunter is capable of digitalised mission planning from the Platoon to Battalion level, enabling more efficient wireless information exchange between the various military formations and vehicles.
* Networked Warfighting Capabilities.
The Hunter's connectivity is enhanced by low latency network radios and wide area communication networks for faster data transfer and further reach. The RCWS is integrated with ARTEMIS to enable the crew to quickly identify and share target information with adjacent forces.
* Smart Vehicle Management.
As a fully-digitalised platform, the Hunter is equipped with vehicle health status monitoring through the HUMS (Health and Utilisation Monitoring System). Leveraging data analytics, the algorithms will enable predictive maintenance, increasing the efficiency of vehicle maintenance and management.
-- Inbuilt Safety Features. The Hunter has several inbuilt safety features:
* Audio and visual alerts to prompt the crew about vehicle anomalies, potential system failures, as well as hazards during movement and when stationary.
* Emergency stop features include the E-Brake, E-Horn, and Turret E-stop.
* Safety distance markers embedded on the driving camera displays.
* Both the vehicle commander and section commander have access to the reverse view cameras. They can quickly switch camera views on their display terminals to assist and direct the driver when reversing.
* Voice and video recording to monitor crew procedures for training feedback and forensics.
