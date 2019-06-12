Terma at Paris Air Show 2019

(Source: Terma A/S; issued June 12, 2019)

AARHUS, Denmark --- Terma is looking very much forward to welcoming partners and customers at our stand at this year’s Paris Air Show, one of Europe’s most important and well attended events within aerospace and defense.



“This event at Le Bourget enables Terma to showcase our key technologies and products to a dedicated audience. We are pleased to participate with a highly experienced European and U.S.-based staff, headed by Terma’s new CEO Jes Munk Hansen,” said Steen M. Lynenskjold, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.



At this year’s show, Terma displays models of our Multi Mission Pod for the F-35 Lightning II, Modular Aircraft Survivability Equipment (MASE) pod and Pylon Integrated Dispenser Systems (PIDS) solutions providing e.g. counter-measures dispensing, missile warning and RF jamming for fighters, rotary-wing, wide-body and unmanned platforms as well as the functionality of the latest version of the Electronic Warfare Management System, AN/ALQ-213(V), including Automated Threat Response, EW Training, and 3D-Audio.



For more than 30 years, the renowned ALQ -213 Electronic Warfare Management System has constituted the heart of almost all Terma EW solutions and has been sold to customers across the globe. The system is fielded on 2,500+ aircraft, and leading F-16 countries operate the system across their fleets of aircraft.



You are invited to experience a virtual reality demonstration of our airborne systems and applications. Take a seat in our virtual F-16, Archangel, C-130J, AH-64 Apache, or CH-47 Chinook and experience scenarios from the pilot's view.



BAE Systems will showcase and demonstrate their integrated Striker® II Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) with Terma’s 3D-Audio/Active Noise Reduction (ANR) at our stand. Visitors will have the chance to experience the Striker® II Helmet-Mounted Display up close. 3D-Audio/Active Noise Reduction greatly enhances situational awareness and survivability while reducing stress and fatigue for the pilot.



Meet us at stand no. B4, Hall 4 at the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Exhibition Centre on 17-20 June 2019. At our stand, you can meet Terma executives as well as leaders and specialists from our Aeronautics and Space divisions.



We look forward to seeing you at Paris Air Show 2019.



