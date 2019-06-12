FREMM TLSM Contract Signed

(Source: OCCAR; issued June 12, 2019)

On 12th June 2019, at OCCAR-EA’s headquarters in Bonn, the Through Life Support Management (TLSM) Contract was signed by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali as the Prime Contractor and the OCCAR-EA Director on behalf of the Italian Participating State in the Programme.



This new contract, which will be managed by the OCCAR-EA FREMM Programme Division, will provide In-Service Support over the next 5 years for the 10 Italian FREMM Frigates. It also provides the option for the inclusion of the French Participating State in the support of common equipment owned by the eight French FREMM warships.



Given that the FREMM Programme is in a very advanced stage both in the production phase and the initial ISS, this new contract provides continuity and sets new horizons for the FREMM Programme itself. The beginning of the full ISS phase is perfectly in line with OCCAR’s Through Life Management approach.



The possible option offered in the Contract for France, represents also a significant step forward in the enhancement of Franco-Italian cooperation within the framework of Common In-Service Support, which looks well beyond the FREMM warship programme.



Contract award further underlines the confidence that Italy places in OCCAR, through the assignment of a mandate for the establishment and future management of the TLSM Contract.



This is a true testament of the synergies between the Italian Navy, the FREMM PD and Industry achieved throughout the development of the initial ISS (Temporary Global Support), by which significant knowhow and experience have been collected, tailoring the new support approach to the real operational requirements and consequently optimising its cost-effectiveness.



