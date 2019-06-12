USS Ronald Reagan, JS Izumo Sail Together in the South China Sea

(Source: US Navy; issued June 12, 2019)

The USS Ronald Reagan, left, and the Japanese helicopter destroyer JS Izumo, together with their escort ships, sail together in the South China Sea to test interoperability and send another message to China. (JMSDF photo)

SOUTH CHINA SEA --- The Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) participated in a cooperative deployment with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) ships JS Izumo (DH-183), JS Murasame (DD-101) and JS Akebono (DD-108) June 10-12.



Reagan, Akebono, Izumo and Murasame conducted communication checks, tactical maneuvering drills and liaison officer exchanges designed to address common maritime security priorities and enhance interoperability at sea.



“Having a Japanese liaison officer aboard to coordinate our underway operations has been beneficial and efficient,” said Lt. Mike Malakowsky, a tactical actions officer aboard Ronald Reagan. “As we continue to operate together with the JMSDF, it makes us a cohesive unit. They are an integral part of our Strike Group that doubles our capability to respond to any situation.”



The Navy and JMSDF regularly fly, sail and operate together with other allies and partners to promote security and stability throughout the region.



"The time we are able to spend at sea training and operating with our partners in the Japan Self Defense Forces is invaluable," said Capt. Pat Hannifin, Ronald Reagan's commanding officer. “Our alliance has never been stronger, and it’s never been more important to this region than right now."



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.



-ends-

