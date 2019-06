DRDO Launches Technology Demonstrator Vehicle

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued June 12, 2019)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today launched a Technology Demonstrator Vehicle to prove a number of critical technologies for futuristic missions from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.



The missile was successfully launched at 1127 Hours.



Various radars, telemetry stations and electro optical tracking sensors tracked the vehicle through its course. The data has been collected and will be analysed to validate the critical technologies.



