F-35B Conducts First-Time Flyover Above White House

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued June 12, 2019)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- A rare F-35 flyover occurred today above the White House South Lawn in Washington, D.C. today. The first-ever F-35 White House flyover was flown by a U.S. Marine Corps F-35B, from VMFAT-501, based at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina.



The flyover commemorates Polish President Andrzej Duda’s visit to the White House today. Poland has announced its intent to acquire 32 F-35s, a significant step on the path to bringing 5th Generation capability to Poland’s armed forces and further strengthening our critical US-Poland partnership across government, military and industry.



The flyover comes the same week the F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin reached a handshake agreement announcing the lowest cost F-35s in history. The agreement, known as Lots 12-14, includes more than 470 total F-35s and reduces costs to equal or below legacy, 4thgeneration fighters.



With stealth technology, advanced sensors, supersonic speed, weapons capacity and superior range, the F-35 is the most lethal, survivable and connected aircraft in the world. More than a fighter jet, the F-35's ability to collect, analyze and share data, is a powerful force multiplier that enhances all airborne, surface and ground-based assets in the battlespace enabling men and women in uniform to execute their mission and return home safely.



-ends-

