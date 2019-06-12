Status Submarine Project

(Source: Norwegian Ministry of Defence; issued June 12, 2019)

A thorough evaluation of the offer form tkMS has been finalised, and the process towards the shipyard has entered a new phase.



The procurement agencies, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) in Norway and Bundesamt für Ausrüstnung, Informationstechnik und Nutzung der Bundeswehr (BAAINBw) in Germany, have conducted a thorough evaluation of the offer from tkMS, and have now entered into a new and challenging phase which involves a comprehensive dialogue with the shipyard.



“Norway and Germany aim at having an agreed upon contract ready by the end of 2019, with a signature date in the first half of 2020, and delivery from 2026 and onwards. The agreements regarding industrial cooperation will signed in parallel with the submarine contract,” states Defence Minister Frank Bakke Jensen.



-ends-

