Rheinmetall Defence UK Ltd / BAE Systems Global Combat Systems Ltd Merger Inquiry

(Source: UK Competition and Markets Authority; issued June 13, 2019)

The CMA investigated and cleared the proposed acquisition by Rheinmetall Defence UK Ltd of BAE Systems Global Combat Systems Ltd.



UK Competition and Markets Authority Approves Rheinmetall and BAE Systems Military Vehicle Joint Venture

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued June 13, 2019)

Rheinmetall welcomes the announcement today by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to approve the proposed military vehicle joint venture between Rheinmetall and BAE Systems.



Once formally established in the coming weeks, the new company will sustain at least 450 UK jobs and be able to better serve our customers' future interests, including manufacture of the British Army's new Mechanised Infantry Vehicle and the upgrade of the Challenger 2 main battle tank fleet.



Rheinmetall and BAE System will make further announcements about the new joint venture in the coming weeks.



