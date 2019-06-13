Leonardo Awarded 300 million Euro Contract to Supply 13 M-345s to the Italian Air Force

(Source: Leonardo; issued June 13, 2019)

With the order announced today, the Italian Air Force has now contracted for 18 of the 45 Leonardo M-345 jet trainers it requires to gradually replace its fleet of 137 MB-339s and re-equip its Frecce Tricolori national aerobatic team. (Leonardo photo)

ROME --- Leonardo has signed yesterday a contract with the Armaments and Airworthiness Department of the Italian Ministry of Defence for the supply of 13 M-345 HET (High Efficiency Trainer) aircraft, for a total value of 300 million Euros.



This follows an initial contract for five aircraft, bringing to 18 the number of M-345 trainers ordered by Italy. The contract includes ground-based training systems and a five-year logistics support package.



Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, said: "This contract for the M-345 is the result of the constructive dialogue between industry and the Italian Ministry of Defence, leading to a thorough understanding of their needs and to jointly identify the best technological solution. In line with our Industrial Plan, we are devoting significant effort to the development of our training business, both in terms of platforms, ground capabilities and services.



“Thanks to our fruitful partnership with the Italian Ministry of Defence and the progressive introduction of the M-345, Italy will see the establishment of an advanced international training academy for military pilots,” Lucio Valerio Cioffi, Managing Director of Leonardo Aircraft Division, said. “With its high performance and advanced integrated training system, the M-345 will significantly improve the effectiveness of the Air Force’s training, improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.



“The new aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered in 2020, will join the Air Force’s fleet of 18 twin-engine Aermacchi M-346sbased at the Italian Air Force’s Galatina base near Lecce in the Southern Italy, which have already been delivered to provide the advanced phase of pilot training.”



The Italian Air Force has identified a requirement for around 45 M-345 aircraft (designated theT-345A) to progressively replace its fleet of 137 MB-339s, that have been in service since 1982, and to become the new platform of Italy’s National Aerobatic Team (Pattuglia Acrobatica Nazionale, or PAN).



The M-345 has already raised the interest of many air forces worldwide. The first production aircraft successfully performed its maiden flight on December 21, 2018 delivering excellent performance.



BACKGROUND NOTES:



The new M-345 HET (High Efficiency Trainer) reduces the time required by Air Forces to train pilots. It also gives trainees the chance to fly an aircraft that features higher performance characteristics than other basic/advanced trainer aircraft currently in service around the world. The performance of the M-345 allows it to carry out the most demanding mission types found in a training syllabus, delivering high quality training at a significantly lower cost. The M-345 cockpit architecture is the same as the frontline fighters.



The M-345 can also perform operational roles, thanks to an extended flight envelope, with high-speed maneuvering capability, even at high altitudes; modern avionics systems, high load capacity and performance.



The M-345 is designed with a long life-cycle and an approach to maintenance based on just two levels, eliminating the need for expensive general overhauls. The aircraft’s Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) also contributes to a lower cost of ownership.



A sophisticated on-board training simulator delivers a number of benefits. For instance, M-345 pilots are able to plan maneuvers before live training, allowing for higher efficiency during flight. Trainees are also able to fly in formation with other pilots in the air and on the ground in simulators, via a real-time data-link. The aircraft’s Mission Planning and Debriefing Station (MPDS) allows trainees to analyze the missions they have just flown.



The M-345’s engine is a turbofan Williams FJ44-4M-34 optimized for military and aerobatics use. The cockpit is based on HOTAS (Hands On Throttle-And-Stick) controls and features a glass cockpit with a three-colour MFD (Multi-function Display) touch screen.



The aircraft’s head-up display is mirrored by a fourth screen in the rear seat.



