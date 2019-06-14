Airbus Helicopters and DGA Select Thales’s New FlytX Avionics Suite for Latest-Generation Helicopter Programmes

Airbus Helicopters and the French defence procurement agency (DGA) have selected the Thales FlytX avionics suite for their future H160M Joint Light Helicopter. Airbus Helicopters and Thales are also pursuing studies to potentially integrate FlytX on the future Tiger Mk3.



Using the latest display technologies to make flying easier, FlytX features a set of naturally intuitive, direct-interaction touchscreen interfaces. Workload is reduced, enabling pilots to focus on their missions and ensure optimal safety.



The FlytX avionics suite will equip the future H160M Guépard, the military version of the H160 from Airbus Helicopters. FlytX is based on the Avionics 2020 concept unveiled at the 2013 Paris Air Show and comprises an intuitive touchscreen interface designed by pilots for pilots.



Military helicopters are called on to perform reconnaissance, fire support, surveillance and search-and-rescue missions in increasingly saturated environments. Pilots must be able to observe hostiles, evade obstacles and successfully complete their missions while flying the helicopter and monitoring information from its onboard systems.



Fully mission oriented, the FlytX solution has been developed to enable maximum efficiency. The technology used in FlytX is designed to reduce pilot workload, so that they can focus on their mission objective at every decisive moment.



Thanks to Thales’s expertise in avionics, FlytX offers the highest level of efficiency in terms of human-machine interaction. This flight deck of the future allows faster access to information, coupled with a synthetic representation of the outside environment. With a large display area, it facilitates crew interaction, closely integrates with all the other aircraft systems, fuses information and enables more informed and intuitive decisions.



Customisable and scalable, FlytX can be readily tailored to the specific requirements of crews and their missions. Fully connected, it can be easily interfaced in flight and on the ground with open-world applications in a cyber-protected environment. As a result, operators can securely access their systems and add new features and functions, as needed.



“Highly innovative, capable and vital for mission success, the FlytX solution from Thales will fully meet the new standards in military aviation. This intuitive flight deck with touchscreen interaction allows pilots to familiarise themselves with the system in record time. The FlytX avionics suite is also available for civil helicopters.” Gil Michielin, Thales Executive Vice President, Avionics.





