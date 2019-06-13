Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 13, 2019)

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $30,778,000 firm-fixed-price type delivery order (H92241-19-F-0091) under an existing contract (W91215-16-G-0001) to procure components and parts in support of MH-47G rotary wing aircraft.



This action is required to satisfy an urgent need to sustain U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) heavy assault, rotary wing aircraft, to mitigate the impact of the MH-47G aircraft availability in light of increased SOF operational demands and to procure H-47 long-range, rotary wing aircraft under Foreign Military Sales acquisition procedures for the United Kingdom.



Fiscal 2019 Aircraft Procurement, Army funds in the amount of $20,778,000 and no-year Foreign Military Spending funding from the United Kingdom in the amount of $10,000,000 shall be obligated at time of award for the acquisition of long-lead components and parts in support of the MH-47G Block II Production Program.



Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park.



U.S. Special Operations Command Headquarters, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



(ends)



Boeing to Build MH-47G Block II Chinooks for Special Ops

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued June 13, 2019)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. --- Boeing will build next-generation MH-47G Chinooks for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command. The Block II configuration will enhance the Army’s ability to safely carry out the most challenging missions around the world.



The $194 million contract is for a second lot of MH-47G Block II aircraft, to be delivered starting in 2021. Block II Chinooks feature technological advancements to extend the fleet’s service life and enhance performance.



“The MH-47G is the world’s best, most reliable heavy-lift helicopter and will help Special Operations execute their difficult missions,” said Chuck Dabundo, vice president and MH-47 program manager. “Nearly a quarter of the Special Ops fleet is now on contract for Block II, and we look forward to delivering this capability to them on schedule.”



The Army has a large number of MH-47G Chinook helicopters. Boeing is now on contract for a total of 15 MH-47G Block II Chinooks. The first MH-47G Block II aircraft is scheduled to begin final assembly this year.



-ends-

