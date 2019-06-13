Russian and Chinese Military Develop Cooperation as Strategic Partners

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 13, 2019)

Russian and Chinese military intend to develop bilateral cooperation in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces said at a meeting with General Han Weiguo, Commander of People's Liberation Army Ground Force.



“I believe that our meeting will further strengthen trust between armed forces of two countries in the spirit of comprehensive partnership and strategic partnership,” Valery Gerasimov said.



He stressed that the defence ministries of Russia and China regularly hold joint operational and combat training activities, negotiations of representatives of the general staffs, cooperate through the branches of armed forces and continue cooperation among military schools.



“Thanks to the efforts of the Russian and Chinese leaders, today our relations are reaching an unprecedented high level, becoming an important factor for stability and international security,” the Chief of the Russian General Staff said.



“We attach particular importance to the agreements reached at the highest level on the development of cooperation in the military sphere,” Valery Gerasimov said.



He also noted that the Russian side is satisfied with the cooperation with China in a multilateral international format within the framework of the SCO and ADMM plus.



In turn, Han Weiguo said that the PLA Ground Force is ready to develop cooperation with Russian colleagues.



