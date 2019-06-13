Turkish Fighter Will Be Displayed At Paris Airshow for the First Time

(Source: Turkish Aerospace; issued June 13, 2019)

Turkish Aerospace will début its future fighter at the Paris Airshow in the form of a full-scale mock-up it will show in public for the first time. The aircraft looks remarkably like the Lockheed F-35 that Turkey is now barred from receiving. (TAI image)

ANKARA --- Turkish Aerospace will display for the first time the one-to-one mock-up of the Turkish Fighter at the International Paris Airshow. The 17th edition of the International Paris Airshow will take place at Le Bourget airport between June 17-23, 2019.



Turkish Aerospace, apart from the Turkish Fighter mock-up, will display ATAK, ANKA, HÜRJET and GÖKBEY platforms. Furthermore, ATAK helicopter will perform flight demonstrations during the show.



An important and historical development of Turkey will be witnessed at one of the world's largest aerospace fair shows in Paris. The one-to-one mock-up of the Turkish Fighter Project, initiated to meet the needs of Turkish Armed Force, which is the prime contractor of Turkish Aerospace, will be shown to the public for the first time in Paris.



Thus, Turkey will demonstrate once again its infrastructure, technologies and abilities to produce 5th generation jet aircraft which is therefore considered invaluable to a leading power like the USA, Russia and China.



In accordance with the main objectives of the Turkish Aerospace, by increasing the design, production and certification of the jet aircraft, all domestic and national resources will be put into action.



Regarding the first showcase of Turkish Fighter, the President and CEO of Turkish Aerospace Prof. Temel Kotil said:



"We moved Turkey's most important project, which we conduct the pride, to the higher point. We will do what few countries worldwide do. For the first time we will exhibit Turkish Fighter in Paris in order to show our capabilities. Thus, Turkey will demonstrate that there is no difference from other countries from the point of view of technological infrastructure.



“As Turkish Aerospace we aspire to fulfill Turkey’s first achievements in disciplined and concentrated ways. In order to realize the mentioned goals, we will continue to grow our company and to build our army of engineers. I am waiting for all our qualified engineers who say “Let be my share as well for my country’’. Turkish Aerospace has opened its doors for you. We look forward to your determination, patience and work”.





Turkish Aerospace, ranking among the top hundred global players in aerospace and defense industry, is the center of technology in design, development, modernization, manufacturing and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems, from fixed and rotary wing platforms to UAV systems and space systems and is one of the largest and most important defence and aerospace companies in Turkey.



