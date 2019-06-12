SAMI to Showcase Military Capabilities At World’s Biggest Air Show in Paris

(Source: Saudi Arabia Military Industries; issued June 12, 2019)

RIYADH, KSA --- Reinforcing its commitment to building a robust and sustainable homegrown military industry, Saudi Arabia Military Industries (SAMI) will participate in the 53rd edition of the International Paris Air Show, the world’s premier and largest event dedicated to the aviation and space industry, which will be taking place from 17 to 23 June 2019 at the Paris Le Bourget Exhibition Center, Paris, France, and will be officially inaugurated by H.E. the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron. The exhibition will be attended by SAMI’s board members, executives and senior management.



Featuring an exhibit indoor booth and an outdoor chalet at the show, SAMI will showcase its portfolio of military products and services spanning four business divisions, namely Aeronautics, Land Systems, Weapons and Missiles, and Defense Electronics.



The company will also explore new business and investment opportunities and the possibility of forming new partnerships and agreements at the trade show that is expected to attract nearly 350,000 visitors, as well as 2,500 exhibitors who will put their latest defense industries solutions and technologies on display.



-ends-

