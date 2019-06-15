GE Aviation Debuts GE9X at Paris Air Show

(Source: GE Aviation; issued June 15, 2019)

With a robust backlog of commercial engines and services contracts at $209 billion, GE Aviation enters the Paris Air Show this Monday fully focused on a growing list of commitments in a resilient aviation industry, aiming to capitalize on the enduring value of its massive installed base and strong aftermarket solutions.



Top of the list of significant milestones and deals that GE Aviation will be announcing in Paris will be the debut of the new GE9X, the world’s largest commercial jet engine. On the eve of its first flight test on the Boeing 777X, GE has already booked more than 700 orders for the GE9X with eight customers, including a recent $6 billion order from British Airways.



At the show, GE Aviation and its engine partner companies will be building on its impressive backlog of orders and commitments for commercial engines. This includes the best-selling LEAP engine family from CFM International (a 50/50 joint company owned by GE and Safran Aircraft Engines), which already has a record 17,000-plus engines on order and is on pace to deliver more than 1,800 engines this year.



GE Aviation arrives in Paris with a formidable track record. The CFM LEAP is the most-utilized jet engine in airline history, powering both the Airbus 320neo and the Boeing 737 MAX. The CFM56, with more than 33,500 engines delivered, recently surpassed one billion hours in service. Seven years after entry into service, the GEnx has chalked up 2,500 orders and is the engine of choice on 67 percent of the Boeing 787s in service. And GE’s Passport engine, which entered service on the Bombardier Global 7500 business jet in December 2018, expects to ship more than 80 engines this year.



With 37,000 commercial engines currently in service, GE and its partner companies expect to have 40,000 engines in the commercial engine installed base by 2020. The growing installed base drives GE Aviation’s service business with engine shop visits expected to increase from 5,100 in 2018 to 5,500 this year. More than 18,000 GE and CFM engines are enrolled in the TRUEngine program, ensuring that they are maintained using life-limited parts (LLP) that meet approved OEM configurations.



While GE’s commercial engines continue to grab headlines, its dynamic military portfolio will be a significant focus in Paris. The U.S. Army recently selected GE’s T901 engine for the Improved Turbine Engine Program, and the U.S. Air Force chose the F404-powered Boeing T-X for its next-generation trainer. In response to the increase in the U.S. Defense budget, as well as global growth opportunities, GE Aviation has transitioned more than 1,000 engineers into military programs to meet the demand and lay the groundwork for future research and development.



As GE’s commercial and military engines drive breakthroughs in new material systems, the company continues to make strides in additive manufacturing and the production and development of ceramic matrix composite (CMC) components. Just this year, GE Aviation’s plant in Asheville, North Carolina, delivered its 25,000th CMC turbine shroud, while the Auburn, Alabama, plant produced its 30,000th additive fuel nozzle for the LEAP engine program.





