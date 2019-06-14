Diehl Presents Contributions to Future Combat Air System in Paris

(Source: Diehl Defence; issued June 14, 2019)

Diehl and its corporate divisions Aviation and Defence will again participate in the traditional “Paris Air Show” (PAS) in Le Bourget from June 17th and will be exhibiting capabilities and products in the fields of aircraft and defence systems at the joint German booth in building 2c.



Diehl is a long-established first-tier supplier in the civil and military aviation industry for avionics products, cabin management systems, smoke detection and fire-fighting components and cabin lighting as well as for guided missiles, ammunition, training and self-protection systems and other products. Visitors to the booth in Le Bourget will be able to view a cabin study on the SYLVIA concept cabin layout as well as exhibits on cabin management systems and avionics components. Numerous exhibits from the missiles portfolio and ground-based air defence are also on display.



Of special importance at this year's PAS is the Franco-German military cooperation project FCAS, in whose development Diehl has been involved from an early stage. Diehl will accompany system leader Airbus (Defense and Space) during the two-year joint concept phase (“Joint Concept Study”) and contribute its recognized expertise in the field of avionics (cockpit, integrated modular avionics, avionics and mission computing platforms, flight control) as well as armament, self-protection, and multispectral sensors.



The FCAS project is of utmost importance for the continuation of competitive and independent military aviation in Germany and Europe. Diehl is already a long-standing partner in several important military programs such as Tornado, Eurofighter, and A400M and thus an equally long-standing, reliable partner of the Bundeswehr.





Diehl Aviation is a division of Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG and combines all aviation activities of Diehl Group under one roof. In the aviation industry, Diehl Aviation – including Diehl Aerospace (a joint venture with Thales) – is a leading system supplier of aircraft system and cabin solutions. Diehl Aviation currently has around 6,000 employees. Diehl Defence concentrates the Diehl Group’s business activities in the fields of security and defence. As a parent company, Diehl Defence manages numerous subsidiaries, program and affiliated companies. With 2,690 employees, the corporate division generates annual sales of € 530 million Euros.



