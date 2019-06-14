Rolls-Royce Response to Press Speculation: ITP Aero

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued June 14, 2019)

Rolls-Royce notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional indication of interest from Indra to acquire a majority stake in ITP Aero.



This indication of interest is subject to a number of conditions. There is no certainty that this will result in a transaction involving ITP Aero.



ITP Aero is a key partner for Rolls-Royce, and Rolls-Royce intends to retain a long-term relationship with the business across its Civil Aerospace and Defence programmes.



Any further announcement will be made as appropriate.



This announcement has been determined to contain inside information.



Indra Confirms Conversations to A Potential Acquisition of A Majority Shareholding in ITP

(Source: Indra; posted June 14, 2019)

Indra confirms that conversations are being held with Rolls-Royce aimed at exploring the potential acquisition by Indra of a majority shareholding in Industria de Turbo Propulsores, S.A.U. (ITP).



Indra has not adopted any decision in this regard and it cannot be determined at this date whether such ongoing conversations will lead to the adoption of a definitive decision and the execution of a binding agreement with Rolls-Royce.



In its ordinary course of business, Indra analyses on a regular basis different arising investment opportunities in order to expand and maximize its resources and results.





Indra is one of the leading global technology and consulting companies and the technological partner for core business operations of its customers world-wide. Its business model is based on a comprehensive range of proprietary products, with an end-to-end, high-value focus and with a high innovation component. In the 2018 financial year, Indra achieved revenue of €3.104 billion, with 43,000 employees, a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.



