A400M Global Re-Baselining Signature

(Source: OCCAR; issued June 13, 2019)

The A400M Partner Nations have agreed a cost neutral arrangement with Airbus that will stabilize and re-baseline the main A400M Development & Production Programme contract.



This establishes an overall agreement regarding the road-map to achieve the A400M’s full suite of contracted capabilities, aircraft deliveries and retrofit schedule while also keeping the programme on a sound financial footing.



The re-baselining agreement has been the subject of intensive negotiations between the Partner Nations and Airbus for more than a year and provides solid foundations for the A400M in the decades ahead, for existing and future export customers.



