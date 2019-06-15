Baltic Fleet Monitors the BALTOPS 2019 NATO Exercise

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 15, 2019)

Forces of the Baltic Fleet are monitoring actions of the NATO warships at the BALTOPS 2019 NATO's exercise in order to respond to possible emergency situations and threats to navigational safety of civilian vessels in the Baltic Sea.



The NATO's allied naval forces are practising episodes related to radio suppression of location and navigation systems.



The Baltic Fleet is monitoring the radio-electronic situation in the area of the drills in order to identify threats to navigational security of civilian vessels amid the use of electronic warfare by the NATO warships.



Vessels and aircraft from 16 NATO countries (Belgium, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Spain, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the USA, Turkey, France and Estonia) are participating in the drills, along with two NATO partner states - Finland and Sweden.



