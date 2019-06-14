Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 14, 2019)

The Boeing Co., doing business as Boeing Defense Space and Security, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price modification (P00027) to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8213-15-D-0002 for Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) tail kits, spares, repairs and technical services.



This modification provides for the extension of the contract for an additional five years, and increases the contract ceiling by $6,534,283,787.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be complete by Feb. 28, 2025. This modification involves foreign military sales to currently unknown countries.



Fiscal 2017, 2018 and 2019 ammunition funds; fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $904,849,700 are being obligated for the Lot 23 delivery order at the time of award.



This modification brings the ceiling of the contract to $10,044,715,284.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.



