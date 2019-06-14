Paris Airshow: Difficult Decisions for Boeing Lie Ahead

(Source: BBC News; posted June 14, 2019)

By Tim Bowler

Boeing is coming to this year's Paris Airshow, which starts on Monday, facing some difficult decisions in the wake of the two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes, while its global rival Airbus is widely expected to unveil a long-range version of its best-selling A321 - potentially taking away some of Boeing's customers.With almost 2,500 companies exhibiting and 320,000 visitors expected over seven days, the show at Le Bourget on the outskirts of Paris is one of the aerospace and defence industry's key trade fairs for a sector that generates global revenues of some $685bn annually.Expect most of the press attention to be focussed on Boeing's CEO Dennis Muilenburg, and how the firm is working with aviation regulators to get its troubled 737 Max aircraft back in the air.Piling on the pressure facing Boeing executives, just this week a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official indicated that airlines' fleets of Boeing 737 Max aircraft might be grounded until the end of the year - longer than many had been expecting."The highest priority for us is the 737 Max's safe return to service," said Mr Muilenburg recently. Indeed, it has been a key seller for the US firm, which has roughly 4,500 unfulfilled orders for the aircraft.For Airbus - under new CEO Guillaume Faury - it is the first airshow at Le Bourget since it made the decision to end production of its flagship A380. But the much-heralded unveiling of its A321XLR, is likely to garner positive headlines. (end of excerpt)-ends-