Signing of the Framework Agreement on SCAF, the Future Air Combat System

(Source: French Ministry of Defence; issued June 17, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

At the unveiling of the full-scale mock-up of the Next-Generation Fighter, French President Emmanuel Macron (3rd R) on the podium with the German, Spanish and French defense ministers and the chief executives of Airbus DS (L) and Dassault. (DA photo)

PARIS --- The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, chaired the signing ceremony of the framework agreement on the SCAF, the air combat system of the future.



Defence Ministers Florence Parly (France), Ursula von der Leyen (Germany) and Margarita Robles (Spain) today signed this framework agreement at Le Bourget, making a true legal commitment for the production of a complete system of combat aircraft and drones, which will enter service with the armed forces by 2040.



This signature materializes a key step in the construction of Europe of defense, combining technological excellence, political will and industrial cooperation.



A full-scale model was unveiled on this occasion, presenting the culmination of the concept and architecture work of the industrials Dassault and Airbus. Translating the first important choices concerning the fighter jet of the future, this model is not a mere artist's view but the result of the first technological decisions made between the countries concerned.



Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomed this signing. "Concrete proof that Europe is able to anticipate the great strategic challenges of tomorrow, the SCAF is a major piece in the way we will be able to face the power struggles of the second half of the 21st century What is happening today is historic."





(EDITOR’S NOTE: SCAF (Système de Combat Aérien du Futur) is the French designation of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) that will be jointly developed by France, Germany and Spain.)



(ends)



Airbus Welcomes Franco-German Decision to Onboard Spain As Partner in Future Combat Air System Programme

(Source: Airbus; issued June 17, 2019)

LE BOURGET, France --- At the 2019 Paris Air Show, the Governments of France and Germany officially welcomed Spain as a partner nation in the sixth-generation Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.



With the agreement, announced by French Defence Minister Florence Parly, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, and Margarita Robles, Defence Minister for Spain, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, three Airbus home nations now form the core part of Europe’s most decisive military aviation programme for the next decades.



Alberto Gutiérrez, Head of Military Aircraft at Airbus Defence and Space, said: “Starting FCAS on a bilateral basis between France and Germany was important to kick-start the programme and to get it on track. The integration of Spain now is a credible step forward towards the envisioned Europeanisation of FCAS. Not only is Spain one of Airbus’ founding countries but it’s also an industrial stronghold for military aircraft in our company.



“The country is a key contributor to Europe’s defence capabilities as well as an experienced and trusted partner in joint defence programmes. So, we’re not only glad to see Spain join FCAS, we also believe it is a natural evolution for the programme.”





