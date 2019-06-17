Peach Aviation Places $294 Million LEAP-1A Engine Order

(Source: CFM International; issued June 17, 2019)

LE BOURGET --- Peach Aviation Ltd. (Peach) and CFM International today signed an agreement for the purchase of 20 LEAP-1A engines to power the airline's new fleet of Airbus A320neo family aircraft. The agreement is valued at $294 million U.S. at list price; the aircraft were ordered in 2016.



Peach has been a CFM customer since the airline launched commercial service with CFM56-5B-powerd Airbus A320ceo aircraft in 2012. Today, the airline operates a fleet of 26 CFM-powered aircraft.



"We are very happy to expand our great relationship with CFM International," said; Shinichi Inoue, CEO of Peach Aviation. "We believe that the LEAP-powered A320neo aircraft will strengthen our position in the competitive Japanese aviation market. The daily utilization, fuel efficiency, and environmental benefits this engine brings will make it an important asset for our sustainable growth."



"We are very excited to launch this next chapter with Peach," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International. "We very much look forward to helping them introduce the LEAP engine into their fleet. The industry-leading utilization, fuel efficiency, and environmental benefits this engine brings will make it an important asset for their continued growth."



The LEAP engine entered commercial service in 2016 and is providing its more than 100 operators worldwide with a 15= percent improvement in fuel efficiency, with an equivalent reduction in CO2 emissions; and lower noise and NOx emissions. To date, the fleet in service has logged nearly 5 million engine flight hours.





Peach Aviation began services based out of Kansai Airport in March 2012. Currently, in addition to Kansai Airport, Peach has hubs at New Chitose Airport, Sendai Airport, and Naha Airport with 25 aircraft that service 17 domestic routes and 16 international routes. It operates approximately 100 flights per day and is used by over 13,000 passengers daily. Peach will complete its integration with Narita-based airline Vanilla Air by the end of the 2019 fiscal year, aiming to become Asia's leading LCC.



